Solar Energy Corporation of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers in 2025.
Name of post : Additional General Manager (Project)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable
Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams
Experience : Candidate should have minimum 16 years of post-qualification inline experience
Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Business Development)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable
Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams
Experience : Candidate should have minimum 13 years of post-qualification inline experience
Name of post : Manager (EMD)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable
Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams
Experience : Candidate should have minimum 7 years of post-qualification inline experience
Name of post : Manager (Carbon Trading)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable
Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams
Experience : Candidate should have minimum 7 years of post-qualification inline experience
Name of post : Deputy Manager (Engineering)- PMC
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable
Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams
Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience
Name of post : Deputy Manager (Engineering)- Wind
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable
Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams
Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience
Name of post : Deputy Manager (Engineering)- BESS
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable
Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams
Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience
Name of post : Deputy Manager (Engineering)- Civil
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Civil
Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience
Name of post : Deputy Manager (Project Management)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable
Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams
Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience
Name of post : Deputy Manager (Business Development)
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable
Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams
Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience
Name of post : Senior Engineer (Project)
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams
Experience : Candidate should possess minimum 01-year post qualification inline experience
Name of post : Junior Foreman/ Supervisor – Project-Civil
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Degree/Diploma in Civil engineering
Experience : Candidate should possess minimum 01-year post qualification inline experience
Name of post : Junior Foreman/ Supervisor – Project-Electrical
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Degree/Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable Energy/Power System or similar engineering streams
Experience : Candidate should possess minimum 01-year post qualification inline experience
Name of post : Junior Foreman/ Supervisor – Draftsman-Civil
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Degree/Diploma in Civil engineering and Certificate in Draftsmanship from ITI.
Experience : Candidate should possess minimum 01-year post qualification inline experience
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.seci.co.in/jobs up to 24th October 2025 ( 5 PM)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here