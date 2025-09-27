Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or career in Solar Energy Corporation of India in 2025.

Solar Energy Corporation of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers in 2025.

Name of post : Additional General Manager (Project)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable

Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams

Experience : Candidate should have minimum 16 years of post-qualification inline experience

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Business Development)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable

Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams

Experience : Candidate should have minimum 13 years of post-qualification inline experience

Name of post : Manager (EMD)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable

Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams

Experience : Candidate should have minimum 7 years of post-qualification inline experience

Name of post : Manager (Carbon Trading)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable

Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams

Experience : Candidate should have minimum 7 years of post-qualification inline experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Engineering)- PMC

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable

Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams

Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Engineering)- Wind

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable

Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams

Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Engineering)- BESS

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable

Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams

Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Engineering)- Civil

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Civil

Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Project Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable

Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams

Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Business Development)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable

Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams

Experience : Candidate should have minimum 4 years of post-qualification inline experience

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Project)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable Energy/Power System or other similar engineering streams

Experience : Candidate should possess minimum 01-year post qualification inline experience

Name of post : Junior Foreman/ Supervisor – Project-Civil

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree/Diploma in Civil engineering

Experience : Candidate should possess minimum 01-year post qualification inline experience

Name of post : Junior Foreman/ Supervisor – Project-Electrical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree/Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Solar/ Renewable Energy/Power System or similar engineering streams

Experience : Candidate should possess minimum 01-year post qualification inline experience

Name of post : Junior Foreman/ Supervisor – Draftsman-Civil

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree/Diploma in Civil engineering and Certificate in Draftsmanship from ITI.

Experience : Candidate should possess minimum 01-year post qualification inline experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.seci.co.in/jobs up to 24th October 2025 ( 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here