Tripura Jobs NFSU Agartala Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NFSU Agartala Tripura in 2025.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Lab Assistant in 2025.

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Lab Assistant (Instrumentation Lab)- Contractual :

Essential Qualification:

i. At least graduate in Electronic/Instrumentation Engineering or Technology with a good academic record obtained from a recognised university.

ii. Should have adequate knowledge of English, Hindi and Computer Proficiency.

iii. Desirable: Working experience of handling forensic laboratory equipment after acquiring minimum qualification is essential.

Lab Assistant (DNA Lab)- Contractual :

i. Essential Qualification: At least Bachelor Degree in Forensic Science/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Genetics/Molecular Biology with good academic record obtained from a recognised university.

ii. Should have adequate knowledge of English, Hindi and Computer Proficiency.

iii. Desirable: Working experience in DNA analysis after completion of the minimum qualification is essential.

Salary : Consolidate monthly salary of Rs. 34,200/-

Age Limit : Not more than 30 years of age

How to apply :

Candidates are required to fill out the application form available at NFSU website and update their profile accordingly. Applications form duly filled along with self attested copies of all certificates may be sent to following address through speed post in a sealed envelope along with a copy of the online payment receipt.

Following must be written on the top of the envelope: “Applications for the post of Lab Assistant (Contractual) in the domain…….. against advertisement number NFSU-TC/Rect/Non Teach/2023/ dated o9/09/2025”

Address for sending Application form: To, The Campus Director, NFSU- Tripura Campus, Radhanagar, Agartala, West Tripura -799001

Application Fee Details:

a. General Category Candidates: INR 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only)

b. Woman / Reserved Category Candidates / OBC (NCL) / SC / ST/ EWS / PWD: INR 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only)

Candidates must submit the application fee through online mode to the following bank account:

Beneficiary Name: National Forensic Sciences University Tripura Campus

Bank Name: State Bank of India (SBI)

Branch: New Secretariat Branch

Account Number: 40598661416

IFSC Code: SBIN0016355

Applicants must attach a copy of the online payment receipt with the application form.

The last date for receiving applications, along with all relevant documents, is 10th October, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here