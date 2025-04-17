Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or career in UADNL in 2025.

Utkarsha Aluminimum Dhatu Nigam Limited (UADNL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Chief Finance Officer in 2025. Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Limited (UADNL), is a Joint Venture company. The joint venture is of M/s National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines. It also has the partnership of M/s Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a Miniratna CPSE under the Ministry of Defence. This JV Company came into being on 21.08.2019 with an equal equity partnership of NALCO and MIDHANI for Setting up green field project of High End Aluminium Alloy Flat Rolled Products Production Plant with a concurrence of NITI Aayog. The vacancies are purely on contract basis and do not have any scope for claiming permanent absorption in the company. NALCO is one of the largest Bauxite-Alumina-Aluminium-Power Complex in the Country

Name of post : Chief Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor degree with Associate Member of ICAI/ICWAI

Experience : Minimum 25 years post qualification experience in Finance, Costing & Accounting Functions. Should have experience of working at least at the level of E7 & above of Schedule ‘A’ PSU or equivalent grade in PSUs of lower schedule.

Salary : Rs. 1.25 Lakhs per month

Age Limit : 62 years

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed format giving details of qualification & experience, Date of Birth, email, mobile no, Address for Communication and passport size photo etc. Applicants should send the application along with copies of all relevant documents by post to reach HR & Administration Officer, UADNL, C/o Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad – 500 058, Telangana on or before 16.04.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here