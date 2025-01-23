Applications are invited for recruitment of 979 vacant positions or career under UPSC in 2025.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Civil Services in 2025. UPSC holds Civil Services Exam for recruitment to the following posts and services-

(i) Indian Administrative Service

(ii) Indian Foreign Service

(iii) Indian Police Service

(iv) Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

(v) Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

(vi) Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’

(vii) Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

(viii) Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’

(ix) Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’

(x) Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’

(xi) Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’

(xii) Indian Railway Management Service (Traffic), Group ‘A’

(xiii) Indian Railway Management Service (Personnel), Group ‘A’

(xiv) Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts), Group ‘A’

(xv) Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’

(xvi) Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’

(xvii) Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’

(xviii) Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)

(xix) Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)

(xx) Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’

(xxi) Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’

(xxii) Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’

(xxiii) Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’

Name of posts : UPSC Civil Services 2025

No. of posts : 979

Minimum Educational Qualification:

A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the

central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

Age Limits: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2025 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1993 and not later than 1st August, 2004. Upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. of India rules

Selection Procedure :

The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages (vide Appendix I Section-I)-

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the

Main Examination; and

(ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the

various Services and posts

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.gov.in.

Last date for submission of online applications is 11th February 2025

Application Fees :

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here