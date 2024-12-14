Applications are invited for recruitment of over 800 vacant positions or career under UPSC in 2024.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 800 vacant posts or career in 2024 via the NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY & NAVAL ACADEMY EXAMINATION (I), 2025 and also COMBINED DEFENCE SERVICES EXAMINATION (I), 2025. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is a constitutional body tasked with recruiting officers for All India Services and the Central Civil Services (Group A and B) through various standardized examinations. The agency’s charter is granted altogether by Part XIV of the Constitution of India, titled Services Under the Union and the States. The commission is mandated by the Constitution for appointments to the services of the Union and All India Services. It is also required to be consulted by the Government in matters relating to appointment, transfer, promotion, and disciplinary matters.

Name of post / exam : UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025

No. of posts : 406

Educational Qualifications:

(i) For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or also a University.

(ii) For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy :—12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University

Name of post / exam : UPSC CDSE I 2025

No. of posts : 457

Educational Qualifications:

(i) For I.M.A. and also Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai —

Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy—

Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution

(iii) For Air Force Academy—

Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or also Bachelor of Engineering.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://upsconline.gov.in/

Last Date for Submission of Applications : 31.12.2024

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2