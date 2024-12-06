Bajaj Auto will be launching the next-generation Chetak electric scooter in India on December 20.

The new model is expected to address one of the major drawbacks of the current Chetak – limited underseat storage space.

According to reports, the next-gen Chetak will feature a new chassis that repositions the battery pack under the floorboard, freeing up more storage space under the seat.

This design change is likely to increase the storage capacity from the current 22 litres to around 30 litres, matching its competitors.

The rest of the scooter is expected to remain largely unchanged, retaining its metal body, comfortable ride, and sleek design.

The Chetak is currently offered in three variants, priced between Rs 96,000 and Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Prices for the new model are expected to remain in the same range, with a possible minor increase.

Bajaj Auto’s Chetak with be a direct rival to the TVS iQube in the electric scooter market.