Royal Enfield launches Scram 440, starting at Rs 2.08 lakh

Royal Enfield has commenced the year 2025 with the launch of its latest model, the Scram 440.

Available in two variants – Trail and Force – the Scram 440 is priced at Rs 2.08 lakh and Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), respectively.

The Scram 440 boasts an air/oil-cooled, 443cc, single-cylinder engine, producing 25.4hp and 34Nm of torque.

Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, this larger engine is derived from the 411cc motor, with a 3mm increase in bore size.

Royal Enfield has refined the SOHC valvetrain to minimize NVH levels.

In addition to its enhanced engine, the Scram 440 features a strengthened chassis, enabling the attachment of a top box with a 10kg payload capacity.

Standard features across both variants include switchable ABS and an LED headlight.

The Scram 440 is available in five colour options, with the Trail variant offered in blue and green, and the Force variant available in blue, teal, and grey. Weighing 197kg with a 15-litre fuel tank, the Scram 440 is 2kg heavier than its predecessor, the Scram 411.