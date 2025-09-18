Guwahati: Newly appointed cabinet minister and BJP leader Sanbor Shullai has renewed calls for introducing railway connectivity in Meghalaya, particularly to Byrnihat.

He urged stakeholders, especially pressure groups opposing the move, to revisit their stance and allow goods trains to operate in the state.

Highlighting progress in neighboring states, Shullai pointed out that Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and parts of Meghalaya, like the Garo Hills, have already embraced railway infrastructure.

He argued that these states have seen tangible benefits, and Meghalaya should not be left behind.

“Mizoram and Manipur already have railway lines. Even the Garo Hills have reaped the benefits. We hope, under Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s leadership, to engage with NGOs and explain the positive impact this development can bring. At the very least, we should allow goods trains to reach Byrnihat,” Shullai said.

He emphasized that improved railway connectivity would lower transportation costs, ease the supply of essential goods, and generate employment for the local population. In his view, these benefits make it a crucial step toward the state’s development.

Addressing concerns around the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and fears of increased outsider entry, Shullai acknowledged that the matter lies with the central government.

“ILP isn’t within our jurisdiction, but I continue to raise the issue every time I’m in Delhi. I regularly remind national leaders about it,” he assured.

Shifting to politics, Shullai appealed directly to the people of Meghalaya to give the BJP a clear mandate in the future.

“Why not give the BJP a full chance? Let us form the government with at least 31 MLAs. Give us five years, and you’ll see the results for yourself,” he stated.