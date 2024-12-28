Volkswagen Golf GTI to Launch in India by August 2025
Volkswagen is set to bring the iconic Golf GTI to India, with an expected launch date of August 2025.

The hot-hatch will be imported under the government’s homologation-free import route, which allows for up to 2,500 units per year.

The latest Golf GTI boasts a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 265hp and 370Nm of torque.

Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Golf GTI can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 5.9 seconds.

In terms of design, the Golf GTI features aggressive front and rear bumpers, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a dual-tone full roof spoiler.

The interior boasts a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and GTI-specific graphics.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to be priced around Rs 40 lakh, placing it in competition with the Mini Cooper S.

 