Guwahati: “Tea is brewing,” said Harish Bhat, former Brand Custodian of the Tata Group. “But far too slowly for India’s potential.”

At the India International Tea Convention 2025, held recently in Kochi, Bhat’s rallying cry — #LoveTeaAgain — struck a chord with planters, marketers, and tea enthusiasts alike. His message was unmistakable: India doesn’t just need to sell more tea. It needs to fall in love with it again.

Watch the full video of Harish Bhat’s speech at the India International Tea Convention 2025.

The Lost Romance of Tea

Once a symbol of inspiration for freedom fighters, poets, and morning rituals, tea in India today risks being reduced to routine — a low-cost, utilitarian beverage.

“Affordability, energy, daily necessity — that’s how tea has been sold for decades,” Bhat observed. “But where is the aspiration, the experience, the indulgence?”

Despite being the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of tea, India’s per capita tea consumption has barely grown in the past decade. The problem, Bhat insists, lies not in the leaf, but in perception.

A Five-Point Roadmap to Reimagine Tea

At the convention, Bhat unveiled a five-pillar strategy to spark a national tea renaissance — a “five-door journey to rediscover tea.”

#TeaLuxe — Making Tea Aspirational

“Why can’t tea have the allure of wine or the lifestyle appeal of coffee?” Bhat asked, citing parallels with France’s Château Margaux or India’s Manam Chocolate. He highlighted boutique efforts like Makaibari’s biodynamic teas and Tata Tea 1868’s heritage blends, calling for a broader push to make tea a symbol of sophistication and self-expression. #TeaPower — Breaking Health Myths

“Tea doesn’t dehydrate you — it hydrates,” Bhat asserted. “It’s rich in antioxidants, supports heart health, and enhances focus.”

Drawing comparisons with the success of Amul’s milk revolution and NECC’s egg campaign, he urged the industry to position tea as a wellness beverage through coordinated, fact-based messaging. #TeaStyle — Making Tea Cool Again

“Coffee built a lifestyle language. We need to speak Tea in a new way,” Bhat said, envisioning tea bars, cold brews, and creative infusions that make tea a fashionable, youthful experience. #TeaReady — For the On-the-Go Generation

To connect with young consumers, Bhat emphasized the importance of convenience-driven innovation — from ready-to-drink bottles to premium tea bags. “Convenience and quality no longer compete — they complement each other,” he said. #TeaDesh — Tea as a Symbol of National Pride

“Tea is not just a beverage. It is India’s gift to the world,” Bhat reminded the gathering.

He called for hyperlocal storytelling, celebrating regional terroirs — from Nilgiri frost teas to Assam’s golden tips — and spotlighting the farmers behind every cup.

A Call for a “TeaVerse”

Ending on a visionary note, Bhat urged the industry to imagine a “TeaVerse” — a world where young India lives, works, and celebrates with tea at its heart.

“If we can reimagine tea not as an old habit, but as a modern lifestyle,” he said, “the country that once gave tea to the world might just fall in love with it all over again.”