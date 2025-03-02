Guwahati: Here is the cartoon for Sunday (March 2, 2025), a visual treat crafted by the celebrated cartoonist Nituparna Rajbongshi.

Northeast Now is delighted to present this weekly dose of insightful satire, bringing you Rajbongshi’s unique perspective on the region’s current events and pressing concerns.

Every Sunday, readers can anticipate a fresh take on the intricate tapestry of Northeast, particularly focusing on Assam.

Cartoonist Nituparna Rajbongshi‘s work is known for its biting yet profoundly insightful commentary, dissecting the complexities of Assam’s politics, culture, and society with both humor and gravitas.

Through his distinct artistic style, Rajbongshi captures the nuances of everyday life, transforming them into powerful visual narratives. His keen eye for observation allows him to pinpoint the absurdities and contradictions that often go unnoticed, while his talent for visual storytelling ensures that these observations resonate deeply with readers.

Each cartoon serves as a mirror, reflecting the realities of the region and prompting reflection on the critical issues that shape the lives of its inhabitants.

By sparking conversations and encouraging critical thinking, Rajbongshi’s art plays a vital role in fostering a more informed and engaged community.