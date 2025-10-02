Guwahati: The Assam Spiritual Society, Chennai, is set to host a grand celebration of Durga Puja from September 28 to October 2, 2025, at Odisha Bhawan, opposite Assam Bhawan, Pallikaranai.

“The five-day festival promises a blend of devotion, tradition, and community spirit, bringing together the cultural vibrancy of Assam and the spiritual diversity of Chennai. All devotees and well-wishers are warmly invited to join the rituals, seek the blessings of Maa Durga, and experience the joyous atmosphere”, said Manoj Kumar Sharma, President of Assam Spiritual Society, Chennai

On this auspicious occasion, the Assam Spiritual Society will be publishing its annual souvenir, Aparajita. The society is requesting contributions of articles, poems, plays, songs, and paintings related to the significance and celebration of Durga Puja.

Members of the community are also invited to place advertisements in Assamese, English, or Hindi.

All contributions should be submitted by August 30, 2025, to the following email addresses: [email protected].

Cultural Events and Competitions

In addition to the puja ceremonies, the society has organized a series of cultural events and competitions:

Maha Navami (October 1): A special cultural function will be held in the evening.

Saptami and Ashtami (September 29 and 30): Specific programs and competitions, including songs, dances, and bhajans, will take place in the evenings.

The society encourages everyone to participate and showcase their talent. The Assam Spiritual Society, Chennai, extends a heartfelt welcome to all to join the festivities and receive the blessings of Maa Durga.

Jai Maa Durga!