AISSEE 2025 result declared: Check your scorecard here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the AISSEE 2025 results on May 22, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

To access the results, students must log in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

How to Check AISSEE 2025 Result:

1.Go to exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

2. Click on the link titled “AISSEE Result 2025.”

3. Enter your login credentials (Application Number & Date of Birth).

4. Submit the details to view your result.

5. Download and print the result for future reference.

Exam Details:

Exam Date: April 5, 2025

Class 6 Exam Timing: 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Class 9 Exam Timing: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mode: OMR-based

The provisional answer key was released on May 5, and the objection window closed on May 7, 2025. The final answer key was issued on May 18.

Admission Process:

Admissions to Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be conducted through an e-Counselling system managed by the Sainik Schools Society.

For further updates and details, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.