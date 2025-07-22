Namsai: Often, when there are complaints about various government-run projects not delivering the expected results despite being meant for public welfare, the Integrated Water Treatment Plant at Medo in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh stands out as a classic example, not only for supplying drinking water to the people but also for generating revenue by promoting tourism.

Set up in a picturesque location and implemented by the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), Namsai division, the plant supplies drinking water free of cost to 10 villages in the area, thereby benefiting around 22,000 people.

The local residents also contributed by donating a plot of around 3.3 acres for the implementation of the ambitious project.

“The plant was set up around five years ago with a budget of approximately ?32 crore. Today, tourists throng the plant to beat the sweltering heat by cooling off and enjoying the river,” said Haage Guro, Junior Engineer, PHED, Arunachal Pradesh.

Guro informed that the revenue generated from tourism is used for the maintenance of the plant.

The plant is powered by both solar energy and the regular power supply, with generator sets used as backup during power failures.