Assam CEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results soon, direct link here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam is set to announce the Round 1 seat allotment results for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 counselling today, July 11, 2025.

Candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes across engineering colleges in Assam can check their allotment status on the official DTE Assam website.

Admission Process and Reporting:

Once seat allotments are declared, candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 must report to their respective colleges along with their allotment letter and necessary documents by July 15, 2025.

Document verification and final admission formalities will take place at the allotted institutions.

Assam CEE BTech 2025 Counselling Schedule:

Round 1:

Seat Acceptance: July 11–13

Document Verification: July 14–15

Submission of Admission Reports & Vacancy List (by Institutes to DTE): July 14–1

Display of Vacancy List (Post-Round 1): July 18–19

Round 2:

Seat Allotment: July 24

Seat Acceptance: July 24–26

Document Verification: July 25–29

Submission of Admission Reports & Vacancy List: July 25–29

Seat Withdrawal (10% fee retained): On or before July 29

Round 3:

Seat Allotment: August 4

Seat Acceptance: August 4–5

College Reporting: August 4–6

Final Seat Cancellation Date: August 8

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official DTE Assam portal for real-time updates, document checklists, and further instructions related to admission and seat confirmation.