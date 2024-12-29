Girijananda Chowdhury University to host int'l conference on Asia

Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University in Assam will be hosting an International Conference on Political, Economic and Cultural Pivots in the Past, Present and Future of Central, South and South-East Asia.

The conference is scheduled to take place on 21 & 22 January 2025 at the Guwahati campus.

This event aims to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Russia.

The conference is being organized by the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, GCU in collaboration with the Russian State University for the Humanities, Moscow; Institute of Oriental Studies, Moscow; Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Moscow and Kut University College, Iraq.

The eclectic conference shall be conducted in hybrid mode.

GCU has also invited researchers and practitioners to submit high-quality papers with fresh and original insights for presentation at the conference. The final date of submission of abstracts has been extended to 10 January 2025 following which, selected participants will be asked to submit their full papers by 15 January 2025.

Interested researchers and practitioners are requested to send their abstracts and other details to the following link.

They have also released contact information for people interested in to be a part of the event.

Participants are asked to contact Dr Bhaswati Sarmah (Ph: 9706927546) or Dr Bondita Baruah (Ph: 8724097391).

They may alternately mail their queries to [email protected].

Quality papers will be considered for publication in an edited volume, the university stated.