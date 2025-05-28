CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025 schedule released for class 10 and 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the schedule and application guidelines for the CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

As per the notification, Class 10 supplementary (compartment) exams will commence from July 15, 2025, while the Class 12 supplementary exams will be held on a single day — July 15, 2025.

The application window for the compartment exams opens on May 30, 2025. Regular students must apply through their respective schools, whereas private candidates can submit their applications via the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Last date to apply without late fee: June 17, 2025

Application with late fee (Rs 2,000): June 18 to June 19, 2025

Exam Fee Structure:

Indian Schools: Rs 300 per subject

Schools in Nepal: Rs 1,000 per subject

Schools outside India: Rs 2,000 per subject

Late Fee (all categories): Rs 2,000

CBSE has also introduced flexibility for Class 10 students appearing for the supplementary exams. Those who had taken Standard Mathematics (Code 041) can now opt for Basic Mathematics (Code 241) during the compartment exam.

Additionally, Class 10 students can appear for up to two subjects, while Class 12 students can improve one subject.

Students who failed to qualify in their first or second attempt during the 2023–24 academic year are also eligible to appear as private candidates. However, this will be their final attempt to clear the board exams.

The board had conducted the 2025 exams from February 15 to March 18 for Class 10 and February 15 to April 4 for Class 12, with results declared on May 13.

The detailed timetable for the Class 10 supplementary exams will be released soon. Students are strongly advised to keep checking the official CBSE website for updates, as no further extensions for application submissions will be granted.