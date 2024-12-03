Guwahati: The 10th edition of the ‘India International Science Festival,’ held at IIT Guwahati from November 30 to December 3, concluded successfully, leaving an indelible mark on India’s journey toward becoming a global leader in science, technology and innovation.

A key highlight of the festival was that more than 50 per cent of all participants across all events were from the Northeast.

The total footfall for the festival over four days is estimated to be around 45,000, averaging over 10,000 attendees per day.

The festival featured 25 distinct events, including more than 150 technical sessions and panel discussions, organised over three days.

The immense scope of the events was evident from the participation of over 400 resource persons and more than 7,000 registered delegates who attended the technical sessions.

Most visitors actively engaged in interactions at various exhibition halls.

Organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the four-day festival featured several high-profile sessions.

These included the Science Institutional Leaders’ Meet and roundtable discussions on critical topics such as sustainability, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture, further solidifying India’s position in the global science and technology arena.

The discussions brought together policymakers, industry leaders and academicians to chart a roadmap for leveraging innovation to achieve self-reliance and global competitiveness.

A key agenda of the India International Science Festival was to inspire young minds to embrace science and technology, guiding them to become pioneers in India’s growth story.

The face-to-face sessions with new frontiers in science and technology provided school students with an unparalleled opportunity to interact with and learn from renowned Indian scientists, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairperson S Somanath and former director general of aeronautical systems Prof Tessy Thomas.

Additional sessions and workshops provided students and teachers with opportunities to explore innovative learning methods, engage in hands-on activities, and deepen their understanding of the transformative potential of science and technology.

The festival highlighted the importance of nurturing curiosity, fostering innovation and bridging regional diversity through science.

As the festival concluded, it left behind a legacy of inspiration, collaboration and a renewed commitment to positioning India as a global leader in science and technology.