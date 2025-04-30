Guwahati: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has been appointed the next Chief Justice of India, with his oath of office scheduled for May 14, 2025, according to an official notification.

President Droupadi Murmu confirmed the appointment, with Justice Gavai set to assume the role on May 14, 2025, following the retirement of current CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna on May 13.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, [the President] is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 14th May, 2025,” Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on X.

Upon taking office as the 52nd CJI, Justice Gavai will become the second individual from the Scheduled Caste community to hold the position, following Justice KG Balakrishnan, who retired in 2010.

Justice Gavai’s name was recommended to the central government by CJI Khanna on April 16, in accordance with established protocol.

As the senior-most Supreme Court judge after CJI Khanna, Justice Gavai will serve a six-month tenure, retiring on December 23, 2025, upon reaching the age of 65.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, born in Amravati, Maharashtra, began his legal career in 1985, specializing in Constitutional and Administrative Law. He served as a public prosecutor and then as a Bombay High Court judge from 2003, working in various locations before his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2019.