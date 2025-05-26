JEE Advanced 2025 answer key objection window open till May 27

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has opened the answer key objection window for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam today, May 26.

Candidates can now submit their feedback or raise objections to the provisional answer keys through the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The objection window will remain active until 5 PM on May 27.

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, a day after the recorded responses and question papers were made available to candidates. Previously, the individual response sheets were issued on May 22, 2025.

Steps to Check the Provisional Answer Key:

1.Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the links for the provisional answer key for Paper 1 or Paper 2.

3. The answer key PDF will appear on your screen.

4. Download the file and cross-check your responses.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2025 results will be announced on June 2, 2025, at 10 AM.

This year, the JEE Advanced exam was held on May 18, with Paper 1 conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. A total of 1,87,223 candidates registered for the exam.

For further updates and details, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.