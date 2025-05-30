JEE Advanced 2025 result on June 2: How to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will announce the JEE Advanced 2025 result and final answer key on June 2.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

Earlier, the response sheet was released on May 22, followed by the provisional answer key on May 26.

JEE Advanced is one of the most challenging engineering entrance exams in India, serving as the gateway to admission in IITs. Only candidates who clear JEE Main and rank among the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to appear for the Advanced stage.

The exam tests students through complex and analytical problems in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, emphasizing their problem-solving skills and conceptual understanding.

How to Check JEE Advanced 2025 Result:

1.Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

2. Click on the “JEE Advanced 2025 Result” link on the homepage

3. Log in using your user ID and password

4. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and print the scorecard for future reference

What Happens After the Results:

Following the result declaration, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will initiate the counselling process for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs).

The full counselling schedule is available on JoSAA’s official website.