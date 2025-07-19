The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has announced the release dates for the NEET PG 2025 exam city slip and admit card.

Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 can check the official notification on the NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Key Dates:

Exam City Slip: To be sent to registered candidates via email on July 21, 2025

Admit Card Release Date: July 31, 2025

NEET PG 2025 Exam Date: August 3, 2025

The exact exam venue within the allotted city will be mentioned on the admit card.

How to Download NEET PG 2025 Exam City Slip & Admit Card:

1.Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in

2. Click on the NEET PG 2025 exam city slip/admit card link on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials (User ID and Password)

4. Click Submit

5. View and verify your exam city slip or admit card on the screen

6. Download and take a printout for future reference

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

NEET PG 2025 Exam Pattern:

Date of Exam: August 3, 2025

Duration: 3 hours and 30 minutes

Questions: 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Language: English only

Each question has 4 response options; candidates must choose the best/most appropriate answer

For additional updates and detailed guidelines, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website.