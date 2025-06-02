The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the city intimation slips for the NEET PG 2025 exam.

Candidates can access their city slips via email and also download them from the official websites: nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Following the release of the city slips, NBEMS will issue the NEET PG 2025 admit cards.

Candidates must log in using their credentials to download their admit card and verify details such as:

1.Name and application number

2. Date of birth

3. Exam date and time

4. Exam centre name and address

5. Category

The NEET PG 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15 and will be conducted in a single shift. Candidates must bring a printout of the admit card, affixed with a recent passport-size color photograph with a white background. The photo must fit within the space provided.

Two-Shift Format & Concerns

NBEMS had earlier announced that NEET PG 2025 would be conducted in two shifts, continuing the format introduced last year (2024). The two-shift system was implemented to manage large candidate volumes, with examinees randomly assigned to shifts for fairness.

However, some aspirants raised concerns about variations in difficulty levels across shifts, which could impact results. In 2024, candidates called for greater transparency, demanding the release of answer keys, response sheets, raw and normalized scores, and other data. A petition was also filed, requesting the Court to halt the counselling process until these concerns were addressed.

To address fairness, NBEMS used a normalization process in 2024. Results were calculated based on raw scores and percentile rankings up to seven decimal places. In the event of a tie, the older candidate was ranked higher.

As the NEET PG 2025 exam approaches, candidates are advised to stay updated through the official NBEMS websites and follow all instructions carefully.