NEET PG 2025 : Registration starts today, exam dates & more

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) officially released the NEET PG 2025 notification on April 16, 2025.

According to the announcement, the application process will begin on April 17 at 3 PM on the official website — natboard.edu.in.

Interested candidates can check the full notification and download the detailed information bulletin, which will also be available on the website starting April 17. The deadline to submit the online application form is May 7, 2025, at 11:55 PM.

The NEET PG 2025 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts using the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) mode to ensure a standardized and smooth evaluation process. Results are expected to be declared by July 15, 2025.

NEET PG 2025: How to Apply

1.Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

2. Click on the ‘NEET PG 2025’ link on the homepage

3. Register using your details and log in

4. Fill out the application form carefully

5. Pay the examination fee

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page

7. Take a printout for future reference

Medical graduates aspiring for postgraduate studies are advised to go through the eligibility criteria and guidelines thoroughly before applying. For timely updates and announcements, candidates should keep checking the official website.