Imphal: Just five days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur on September 13, the Youth Front of the Manipur People’s Party (MPP) has threatened to boycott the proposed visit if certain demands are not fulfilled ahead of the visit.

MPP is considered the second-oldest regional party in India. Founded in 1968, MPP has formed governments in Manipur in three different regimes: 1972-73, 1974, and 1990-1992.

MPP, Youth Wing, in a memorandum submitted to the Manipur Governor at the Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Monday, warned that if the demands were not addressed or the Prime Minister’s visit failed to fulfill the demands ahead of the visit, it would boycott the visit.

The charter of demands included:

1) Complete removal of the buffer zone within the state, describing it as an artificial division of communities that restricts freedom of movement to a particular community.



2) The charter also called for the safe return of relief camp inmates and proposed direct benefit transfers for affected individuals, emphasizing that displaced citizens must be restored to their original homes with security and dignity.



3) It further states that the unemployment crisis among Manipur’s youth, urging the central government to announce a time-bound package for employment and entrepreneurship tailored to young people’s needs.



4) The charter also emphasizes the necessity of freedom of movement across the state, advocating for the removal of checkpoints and other restrictions.