NIFTEE 2025 Stage 1 results declared: Download now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Stage 1 results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. A direct link to access the result has also been provided.

This entrance exam is conducted for admission into undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes at various NIFT campuses for the 2025–26 academic session.

The Stage 1 exams for Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.), Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.), and Lateral Entry programmes (B.Des. and B.F.Tech.) were held on February 9, 2025, across 91 centers in 81 cities throughout India.

Depending on the course, exams were conducted in either Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Paper-Based Test (PBT) mode, in both Hindi and English.

According to NTA, the Stage 1 result has been declared for all programmes except for the Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.). The results for B.F.Tech. will be announced separately, along with the final results for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Notably, there is no second phase examination for the B.F.Tech. programme.

NTA also mentioned that shortlisting for Stage 2, which includes the Situation Test, Studio Test, and/or Personal Interview (depending on the programme), has been done based on candidates’ performance in Stage 1, following the approved category-wise seat matrix and shortlisting criteria.

Candidates have been shortlisted in a 1:4 ratio (one seat for every four candidates). For PwD candidates, shortlisting includes the condition that they must score at least 50% of the cut-off marks of their respective category.

The status of each candidate has been displayed as follows:

1.For UG Programmes (B.Des.): Shortlisted/Not Shortlisted for Situation Test

2. For PG Programmes (M.Des., MFM, M.F.Tech.): Shortlisted/Not Shortlisted for Personal Interview

3. For B.Des. (NLEA): Shortlisted/Not Shortlisted for Studio Test & Interview

4. For B.F.Tech. (NLEA): Shortlisted/Not Shortlisted for Technical Ability Test (TAT) & Interview

NTA said that the schedule for Stage 2 examinations will be announced separately on the official websites.

To check their NIFT Stage 1 results, candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth.

For any difficulty in downloading the NIFTEE 2025 results, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or email at [email protected].