Guwahati: On the occasion of National Youth Day, the School Innovation Council, in collaboration with the Nims Sushma Innovation & Incubation Center, organized a special event at NIMS University Rajasthan to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and celebrate the transformative power of youth in building a better future.

The event served as a vibrant platform to inspire students and young innovators, reinforcing the ideals of innovation, leadership, and social progress.

Drawing from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, the program focused on the pivotal role of youth in driving societal change and technological advancement.

The celebration featured a dynamic mix of motivational talks, interactive sessions, and innovation showcases, encouraging students to develop creative solutions for real-world challenges.

Renowned experts from academia and industry shared insights on entrepreneurship, emerging technologies, and the importance of critical thinking in shaping the next generation of change-makers.

One of the key highlights of the event was a thought-provoking discussion on the impact of innovation in society, urging young minds to move beyond conventional thinking and contribute to meaningful change. The session also featured success stories of young entrepreneurs, skill development strategies, and open forums for idea-sharing.

The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where students interacted with mentors and experts to explore new opportunities and gain guidance on their aspirations. The celebration underscored NIMS University’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, research, and youth empowerment.

Through initiatives like this, NIMS University Rajasthan continues to lead the way in nurturing future-ready talent and promoting an ecosystem that blends academic excellence with real-world impact.

About NIMS University Rajasthan

NIMS University Rajasthan is one of India’s premier institutions committed to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. Situated in Jaipur, the university offers a wide array of multidisciplinary programs and houses state-of-the-art research and innovation centers.

With a strong focus on entrepreneurship, social impact, and skill development, the university strives to empower students to become visionary leaders and responsible global citizens.



Through initiatives like the Nims Sushma Innovation & Incubation Center and School Innovation Council, the university is actively fostering a thriving innovation ecosystem that inspires creativity, nurtures talent, and promotes sustainable development.