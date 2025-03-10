NTA opens NEET UG 2025 correction window: Key dates inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for NEET UG 2025 application forms, allowing candidates to modify errors or update details.

The window, which opened today, will remain accessible until March 11, 2025.

As per the official notification, this is a one-time correction opportunity, and candidates are urged to review their details carefully before submitting changes. Final modifications will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required.

If the corrections lead to an increased fee, candidates must pay the difference. However, any excess payments made will not be refunded.

NEET UG 2025 Exam Details

The NEET UG 2025 exam will be held offline in pen-and-paper mode on May 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM (180 minutes). The exam will be conducted in 13 languages:

Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Important Dates for NEET UG 2025

City Intimation Slips Release: By April 26, 2025

Admit Card Release:May 1, 2025

Exam Date: May 4, 2025

Result Announcement (Tentative):June 14, 2025

Eligibility for Medical & Nursing Courses

NEET UG 2025 is the gateway to undergraduate medical programs across India. Additionally, candidates aspiring for the Military Nursing Service (MNS) BSc Nursing programme at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals must qualify for NEET UG 2025.

The NEET UG score will be used for shortlisting candidates for the four-year BSc Nursing course.

Candidates are advised to review and correct their application forms before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience.