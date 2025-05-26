RRB NTPC 2025 Stage 1 CBT rescheduled: check new dates here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has once again revised the schedule for the RRB NTPC 2025 Stage 1 Computer Based Test (CBT).

According to the latest update, the Stage 1 CBT will now be conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in multiple shifts across examination centres nationwide.

This CBT marks a crucial step in the recruitment process for 11,558 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), covering both undergraduate and graduate-level posts in Indian Railways.

Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official RRB website for the latest updates regarding admit cards, exam city intimation, and exam-related guidelines.

RRB NTPC 2025: Key Dates

Exam Dates: June 5 – June 24, 2025

Admit Card Release: June 1, 2025

Total Vacancies: 11,558

Graduate-level Posts: 8,113

Undergraduate-level Posts: 3,445

Candidates who have successfully registered can download their admit cards from June 1, 2025, by logging in to the official RRB website with their credentials. Relevant details like exam city and travel pass (if applicable) will also be available in the login dashboard.

Exam Pattern – RRB NTPC 2025 Stage 1 CBT

The CBT will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, to be answered in 90 minutes.

Here’s the subject-wise distribution:

General Awareness: 40 questions

Mathematics: 30 questions

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30 questions

Marking Scheme:

+1 mark for every correct answer

–? mark penalty for every incorrect answer

PwBD candidates accompanied by a scribe will be allotted an extra 30 minutes.

RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy Breakdown

Undergraduate Posts (3,445 vacancies):

1.Junior Clerk cum Typist

2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist

3. Junior Time Keeper

4.Train Clerk

5. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Graduate Posts (8,113 vacancies):

1.Traffic Assistant

2. Goods Guard

3.Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

4. Senior Clerk cum Typist

5.Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

6.Station Master

Each role has specific eligibility criteria, pay scales, and job responsibilities, so candidates should carefully review the post-wise details before proceeding to the next stage of the selection process.

Stay connected to the official RRB websites for real-time updates and notifications on the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment process.