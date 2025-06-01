RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 released for CBT-1 exam

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB NTPC Graduate Level City Intimation Slip 2025 for candidates appearing in the upcoming CBT-1 examination.

Applicants who registered under CEN No. 05/2024 for various graduate-level posts can now check their examination city and date details online.

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam Schedule 2025

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT-1 Exam will be held from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in multiple shifts across the country.

City Intimation Slip 2025 Available

The City Intimation Slip is now live on the respective RRB regional websites. It provides advance information about the exam city and date for each candidate. You can access the slip by logging in with your registration number and date of birth.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Released

The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 (e-Call Letter) for CBT-1 is being released four days prior to each candidate’s exam date. For example, candidates scheduled for the June 5 exam can download their admit card starting June 1, 2025.

Over 58 lakh candidates have registered for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025 exam.

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Follow these steps to download your admit card:

Visit the official RRB regional website.

Click on “CEN 05/2024 Admit Card Download” link.

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Submit the details to view and download your e-Call Letter.

Admit Card Release Dates by Exam Date

Exam Date: Admit Card Release Date

June 5, 2025: June 1, 2025

June 6, 2025: June 2, 2025

June 7, 2025: June 3, 2025

June 8, 2025: June 4, 2025

June 9, 2025: June 5, 2025

June 10, 2025: June 6, 2025

June 11, 2025: June 7, 2025

June 12, 2025: June 8, 2025

June 13, 2025: June 9, 2025

June 14, 2025: June 10, 2025

June 15, 2025: June 11, 2025

June 16, 2025: June 12, 2025

June 17, 2025: June 13, 2025

June 18, 2025: June 14, 2025

June 19, 2025: June 15, 2025

June 20, 2025: June 16, 2025

June 21, 2025: June 17, 2025

June 22, 2025: June 18, 2025

June 23, 2025: June 19, 2025

June 24, 2025: June 20, 2025

Important Dates for RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025

Event : Date

1.Application Start Date: 14th September 2024

2. Last Date to Apply: 13th October 2024

3. Exam City & Date Intimation: 26th May 2025

4. Admit Card Release (per shift): From 1st June 2025

5. CBT-1 Exam Dates: 5th – 24th June 2025

For the latest updates and direct links to download your City Intimation Slip and Admit Card, visit your respective RRB regional website regularly.