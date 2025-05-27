RRB NTPC graduate level city intimation slip 2025 released for CBT-1 Exam

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the City Intimation Slip for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT-1 Exam 2025.

Candidates who applied under Centralised Employment Notice No. 05/2024 for various graduate-level posts can now check their exam city details.

Exam Schedule:

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT-1 exam will be conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, across multiple shifts and centers nationwide.

City Intimation Slip:

The City Intimation Slip provides candidates advance information about their exam center location and the date of their CBT-1 exam. Candidates can download this slip by logging into the official RRB website using their registration credentials.

Admit Card Update:

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Admit Card (e-Call Letter) for CBT-1 has not yet been released. It is expected to be available soon, typically 4 days before the candidate’s exam date. Candidates should regularly check the official RRB websites of their respective regions for updates.

How to Download the Admit Card:

1.Visit the official RRB website for your region.

2. Click on the link “CEN 05/2024 Admit Card Download.”

3. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

4. Submit the details to access and download your e-Call Letter.

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: September 14, 2024

Last Date to Apply: October 13, 2024

Exam City and Date Intimation: From May 26, 2025 (expected)

Admit Card Release Date: From June 1, 2025 (expected)

CBT-1 Exam Dates: June 5 to June 24, 2025

Candidates will receive their exam city and date details about 10 days before the exam, and the admit card will be available approximately 4 days prior to their scheduled exam date.