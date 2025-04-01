SBI Clerk Mains 2025 admit card released, check exam details

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Junior Associates Mains Exam 2025 on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from SBI’s official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers by entering their Registration Number and Password.

The SBI Junior Associate Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled for April 10 and April 12, 2025. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary exam, the results of which were announced on March 28, 2025, are eligible to appear for the mains exam.

For the exam, candidates must carry their authenticated Preliminary Exam call letter, the Main Exam call letter, and a valid photo identity proof such as a passport, Aadhar, PAN card, driving license, voter’s card, or an identity card issued by a recognized institution. A self-attested photocopy of the ID proof must also be presented to the invigilators. Failure to provide these documents may result in disqualification from the exam.

The mains exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 40 minutes, consisting of 190 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The four sections include:

1.General/Financial Awareness (50 marks)

2. General English (40 marks)

3. Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks)

4. Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude (60 marks)

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025:

1.Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in

2. Click on the “Careers” link on the homepage

3. Select the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 link

4. Enter login details and submit

5. The admit card will appear on the screen

6. Download and verify the details

7. Print a copy for future reference

For further details, candidates should visit the official SBI website.