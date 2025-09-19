Assam Govt Job 2025 SSUHS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in SSUHS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology / Blood Bank) in 2025.

Name of post : Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology / Blood Bank)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate Degree with 55% marks or equivalent grade in relevant subject from recognized University. Candidates with PhD will get preference

Name of post : Lecturer (ICU / Radiology & Imaging / OT Technology / Cardiac Care Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate Degree with 55% marks or equivalent grade in relevant subject from recognized University. Candidates with PhD will get preference

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 25th September 2025 at 12 PM. The venue is in Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Narakasur Hilltop, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781032, Assam

How to apply :

The desirous candidates having requisite qualifications and fulfilling other eligibility conditions may come for appearing in Walk-in-Interview along with all the certificates in original in support of their qualification, age, experience as well as no objection certificate from the present employer, if any

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here