The Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 registration process began on July 31 at 10:00 AM for students aspiring to pursue MBBS or BDS courses in the state.

Eligible candidates must complete their registration by August 11, 2025, before 4:30 PM through the official website: statequota.sikkim.gov.in.

To participate in the counselling process, candidates must have qualified the NEET 2025 exam. Sikkim has only one medical college, the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences, which offers 150 MBBS seats. The Directorate of Technical Education, Government of Sikkim, will conduct the counselling based on NEET scores.

The official counselling schedule has not yet been released. Students are advised to regularly check the website for updates.

Important Dates for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025

Registration Start: July 31, 2025, from 10:00 AM

Registration Deadline: August 11, 2025, till 4:30 PM

How to Register for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025

Visit the official portal: statequota.sikkim.gov.in

Click on the “NEET Counselling 2025 Registration” link

Enter required details such as name, NEET roll number, and contact information

Upload necessary documents (NEET scorecard, certificates, photos, etc.)

Review all information and submit the form

Download or print the confirmation page for future reference

Ensure you complete all steps before August 11, 2025, at 4:30 PM.

Documents Required for Registration

1.Sikkim Subject Certificate or Certificate of Identification (self or father)

2. Community Certificate (in candidate’s name)

3. Residential Certificate, Trade License (in father’s name), or parent’s job proof

4. BPL Certificate (if applicable)

5. Birth Certificate

6. NEET 2025 Scorecard

7. Class 12 Marksheet

8. CUET Scorecard

9. JEE Scorecard

Forms submitted without the required documents will be rejected.

For more updates, keep checking the official website.