SLPRB declares Assam Police Constable PET results, download now

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam has released the results of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 today, March 12, at 11 AM.

Candidates who participated in the PET can access their results on the official SLPRB website: slprbassam.in.

Vacant Positions:

Constable (UB) and Constable (AB) in Assam Police:

1,645 posts of Constable (UB)

2,300 posts of Constable (AB)

1 post of Constable (UB) in Assam Police Radio Organization (APRO)

Backlog Posts for Hills Tribe Category:

114 posts of Constable (UB)

1 post of Constable (AB)

Boatman in Assam Police:

58 posts

Constable of Police (Communication) and Constable (Carpenter) in APRO:

204 posts of Constable (Communication)

2 posts of Constable (Carpenter)

Additional Posts in APRO and Fire & Emergency Services:

262 posts of Constable (Communication)

3 posts of Constable (Carpenter)

1 post of Sub-Officer

39 posts of Emergency Rescue

Constable (Grade-III) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam:

269 posts

Havildar under DGCD & CGHG, Assam:

5 posts

How to Check Results:

Visit the official SLPRB website: slprbassam.in.

Navigate to the “Results” section on the homepage.

Click on the link for “Assam Police Constable PET Result 2025.”

Enter your roll number or registration details as prompted.

View and download your result for future reference.

Next Steps for Qualified Candidates:

Candidates who have successfully cleared the PET will proceed to the subsequent stages of the recruitment process. The SLPRB will provide updates and schedules for these stages on its official website.

Important Note:

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their details in the result. In case of any discrepancies, please contact the SLPRB helpline or the concerned authorities immediately.

For more information, visit the official SLPRB website.