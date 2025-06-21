The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 on its website — ssc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now log in with their credentials to view and download their individual scorecards.

Exam Overview

The SSC GD Constable exam was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025, to fill 53,690 vacancies across multiple forces including:

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

Assam Rifles

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

The results were declared on June 17, in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Scorecard Highlights

Released on June 20, the scorecard provides a detailed performance breakdown, including:

Marks in General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Mathematics, and English/Hindi

Raw and normalised scores

Number of correct and incorrect answers

Qualification status for the next stage (PET/PST)

Note: The scorecard will be available for download until July 4, 2025.

Steps to Download SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025

1.Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the “SSC GD Scorecard 2025” link on the homepage

3. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

4. Complete the captcha and log in

5. View and download your scorecard for future reference

Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

Name of Examination and Conducting Body

Candidate’s Roll Number and Registration Number

Category, Exam Date, and Shift Timing

Section-wise scores

Number of correct/incorrect responses

Raw and Normalised marks

PET/PST qualification status

What Comes Next?

Candidates who have qualified based on their Computer-Based Test (CBT) scores will now move on to the next stages:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination

Document Verification