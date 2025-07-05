UGC NET June 2025 answer key to be released soon, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2025 examination.

Once released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Along with the answer key, NTA will also publish the question papers and candidates’ recorded responses.

To access these, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted on June 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 in two shifts daily — from 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. The question paper comprised two sections, both consisting of objective-type multiple-choice questions.

How to Download UGC NET 2025 Provisional Answer Key:

1.Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the link for the provisional answer key

3. Enter your application number and date of birth

4. Submit the details and download the answer key

After the release of the provisional key, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee.

All challenges will be reviewed by subject experts, and valid objections will lead to necessary revisions in the final answer key.