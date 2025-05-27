The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the question papers for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSPE) 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and GS Paper 2 directly from the commission’s website: upsc.gov.in.

Exam Overview:

Date of Exam: May 25, 2025 (Sunday)

Mode: Two shifts of two hours each

Papers:

General Studies Paper 1

General Studies Paper 2

How to Download UPSC Prelims 2025 Question Papers:

1.Visit upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the Examinations tab and go to the Active Examinations section.

3. Select Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025.

4. Scroll to the second table and click on the links for GS Paper 1 and GS Paper 2.

5. Download the PDF files to review the questions.

Additional Information:

UPSC will recruit approximately 979 candidates through this year’s Civil Services Examination.

The exam process includes Prelims, Mains, and a Personality Test/Interview.

Note: There is negative marking for incorrect answers in objective-type questions.

Candidates are advised to download and review the question papers for reference and preparation for the Mains.