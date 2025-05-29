UPSC launches new online application portal for exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced a revamped online application portal to streamline the registration and application process for all its examinations.

According to an official notice, the new UPSC Online Application Portal is structured into four sections, displayed as separate cards on the homepage:

1.Account Creation

2. Universal Registration

3. Common Application Form

4. Examination

The first three sections—Account Creation, Universal Registration, and the Common Application Form—contain general information that applies to all exams and can be completed at any time.

The fourth section, “Examination,” includes specific exam notifications, application forms, and application status.

Candidates are required to fill in exam-specific details in this section only during the designated application period mentioned in the exam notification.

Time-Saving and Improved Efficiency

The UPSC stated that this updated system is designed to help candidates complete most of the process in advance, thereby minimizing last-minute stress and delays when a new examination is announced.

Old OTR Module Discontinued

With the launch of this portal, the previous One-Time Registration (OTR) system has been discontinued. All candidates must now register and upload their documents afresh using the new portal, accessible at upsconline.nic.in.

Aadhaar Recommended for Verification

Candidates are strongly encouraged to use their Aadhaar card as their ID for verification in the Universal Registration section. This will allow for smooth and consistent identity verification across all examinations, serving as a permanent ID record.

Upcoming Exams to Use New Portal

Applications for CDS II and NDA & NA II 2025 will be accepted only through this new online portal.

For further details and updates, candidates should visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.