Ananya Panday becomes Chanel’s first Indian brand ambassador

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been named the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Chanel.

The announcement was made on April 16, following Ananya’s appearance at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris.

Ananya Panday known for her roles in Gehraiyaan (2022), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), CTRL (2024), and the series Call Me Bae (2024), has steadily risen as a Gen Z fashion icon. Her Instagram, followed by over 25.9 million users, often features her styled in Chanel, signaling a natural connection with the brand.

Chanel stated that Ananya represents a generation of “evolving tastes and fiercely independent identities,” making her an ideal fit for the brand’s ethos. In response, Ananya expressed her gratitude on Instagram, saying, “Beyond grateful and excited… Dreams really do come true.”

The announcement drew congratulations from celebrities like Karan Johar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Zoya Akhtar, and Alanna Panday.

Ananya is no stranger to global collaborations—she also represents Swarovski, Jimmy Choo, Lakmé, Beats, and Timex. She now joins a prestigious group of Indian celebrities associated with top international brands, including Deepika Padukone (Louis Vuitton), Alia Bhatt (Gucci), Sonam Kapoor (Dior), and Aishwarya Rai (L’Oréal).