Guwahati: Alobo Naga & The Band (ANTB) are electrifying the Northeast with their tour promoting their upcoming EP, “Do You Dare.”

The band has already delivered high-energy performances in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam, leaving audiences wanting more.

Kicking off the tour, ANTB mesmerized Shillong, Meghalaya, on February 1st with their signature blend of musical styles and dynamic stage presence.

The performance resonated deeply in the self-proclaimed rock capital of India.

The energy continued into February 2nd, as the band headlined the inaugural edition of Vibra Sphere, a three-day music festival held at the Maroon Room in Guwahati, Assam.

The Razr Live-presented festival showcased some of the region’s most promising and innovative musical acts.

Additionally, ANTB, known for their genre-bending music and captivating live shows, consists of Alobo Naga on vocals, Fung Walling on bass, David Sunar on drums, and Moa Nash Longkumer on guitars.

“We are excited to take ‘Do You Dare’ across the Northeast, connecting with our supporters and introducing them to our latest sound,” shared Alobo Naga.

“The response so far has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait to bring more music to more cities.”

With more tour dates on the horizon, ANTB is also poised to make 2025 a significant year for independent music in the Northeast.

Music enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates as the band continues to push boundaries in the Indian music scene.