Dimapur: Nagaland will experience thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rainfall at a few places until September 14, according to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority’s (NSDMA) weather update on Wednesday.

It said the districts of Chumoukedima, Kiphire, Kohima, Mokokchung, Phek, Shamator, Tuensang, Wokha and Zunheboto will, however, experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Due to the risk of high precipitation in the hill sector, the state’s lowland and foothill districts, including Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli, are vulnerable to waterlogging and flash floods.

It said it is vital to take the necessary measures in this period, including avoiding lightning strikes and high winds, which can disrupt communication and connectivity.

The NSDMA asked the low-lying districts to implement precautionary measures.

It asked them to keep valuable documents and items in safe locker to prevent loss and damage, and evacuate low-lying areas if advised by the authorities, besides taking other precautionary measures.

The NSDMA urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period.

It further directed all the district disaster management authorities and other line departments to remain on high alert to safeguard lives and property during the monsoon season.