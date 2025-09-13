Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University on Saturday, celebrated the birth centenary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika with a day-long programme.

The inaugural session at the GCU Auditorium opened with a lamp-lighting ceremony and floral tributes to Dr. Hazarika. Renowned Assamese music director Dr. Ramen Choudhury graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Shri Jasodaranjan Das, President, SSA Society, delivered the welcome note and Prof. Jayanta Deka, Chancellor, GCU, addressed the gathering with inaugural speeches.

Dr. Ramen Choudhury, highlighted the contributions of the legend, his days of struggle and the journey of taking the culture to the international platform. He also reminisced his personal bond with Dr. Hazarika and underscored the legend’s significance in building the cultural glory of Assam.

A short documentary screening on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika set the tone for the cultural segment, followed by an elaborate dance performance by GCU students set to one of his iconic songs, underscoring the composer’s enduring influence across the ages.

An All Assam Essay Writing Competition on the topic Humanism in Bhupen Hazarika’s Songs was organized to honour Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s literary legacy. Ms. Bhanita Kalita from Handique Girls College won the first prize. The essays were judged by Dr. Geeta Dutta Baruah, Principal of Shrimanta Shankar Academy, Dispur, and Dr. Jilmil Bora, Head, Department of English, DK College.

As a part of the festivities, the university also inaugurated the Sudhakantha Art Gallery, a dedicated space to showcase and preserve the multifaceted legacy of Dr. Hazarika for students and visitors. The open art gallery on the theme ManuheManuhor Babe presented photographs and artwork depicting Dr. Hazarika’s philosophy of humanity and harmony.

The entire event beautifully blended music, literature, and art, paying a befitting tribute to the cultural icon whose works continue to inspire generations.