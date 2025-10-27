Guwahati: SPB Films and Sampreeti Welfare Society announce that two films directed by Smriti Prakash Boruah have been officially selected for the prestigious Egyptian American Film Festival (EAFF) 2025, to be held at the Center for the Arts, College of Staten Island, New York.

This milestone includes the feature film “Yoodha – The Warrior” in the Feature Film category and the short film “Inclination” in the Short Film category.

“Yoodha – The Warrior” explores the life of a transgender woman in contemporary society, portraying her struggle for recognition, dignity, and love as she courageously seeks her rightful place in the world.

“Inclination” is a heartfelt narrative that highlights a mother’s enduring sacrifices and unconditional love for her children.

“Having two films selected for the Egyptian American Film Festival is a deeply humbling honor. ‘Yoodha – The Warrior’ is more than a film; it is an emotional appeal for acceptance and dignity for the transgender community. ‘Inclination’ pays tribute to the universal force of a mother’s selfless love. Sharing these stories with an international audience in New York is a proud moment for all of us,” said Smriti Prakash Boruah.

Both films were selected from over 5,100 submissions worldwide, marking a significant achievement for the creative team.

The cast of “Yoodha – The Warrior” includes Monprativ Barooah, Smriti Prakash Boruah, Anjali Boruah, Jundip Joy Dutta, Bulbul Adhyapak, Jay Parashar, Mousumi Hazarika, Bonti Dutta Hazarika, Pabitra Boruah, Jiwanjyoti Boruah, Champak Kumar Dutta, Dibyajyoti Kalita, Bibharani Borah, Nilamjit Boruah, Nibir Borthakur, Manash Pratim Boruah, Bhaskar Borah, Tutumoni Karmakar, Upashana Dihingia, Dikshita Mech, Pragyan Bharali, Pritishmita Gogoi, Beauty Das, and others.

The short film “Inclination” features compelling performances by Geeta Kakoty, Bonti Dutta Hazarika, Jigyasha Bharali, and Dikshita Mech.

The Egyptian American Film Festival 2025 will be held from October 31 to November 4, 2025.

The detailed screening schedule and venue information will be announced by the festival organizers soon, and updates will be shared as soon as they are officially provided.

Sampreeti Welfare Society is a non-governmental organization committed to social upliftment and inclusive community development, while SPB Films is an independent production company devoted to creating impactful, character-driven cinema.