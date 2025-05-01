Guwahati: Hirak Jyoti Nath, a visual storyteller from Assam, has made it to the top 18 in the Animation Filmmakers Competition (AFC) at the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

His short animated film, Tales From the Tea House, is inspired by the culture of Assam and captures the life and atmosphere of the state’s tea gardens.

Hirak describes his film as a simple story about the old tea gardens, where people share tea and conversations. Through familiar settings and small, quiet moments, he hopes to show how such everyday scenes can deeply touch people’s lives. The film uses a watercolor style and tells an emotional story.

WAVES 2025 selected 42 finalists from across India after reviewing entries for nine months, with the help of the creative group Dancing Atoms. Experts from both India and abroad judged the competition.

Another finalist from the Northeast is Khambor Batei Kharjana from Meghalaya, whose project Lapalang: A Khasi Folklore Reimagined also made the top 42, highlighting the creative energy rising from the region.

Sanjib Parashar, a filmmaking teacher at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film & Television Institute, said this recognition is important for both the artists and the growth of animation in the Northeast. He believes the region is full of talented storytellers and is ready for a surge of creativity.

Hirak’s success at WAVES 2025 marks an exciting moment for independent animation from Assam, bringing the region’s rich storytelling traditions to a wider audience.