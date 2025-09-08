Guwahati: Kabir Khan’s espionage thriller Ek Tha Tiger with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead has earned the laurels of being the only Hindi movie at the International Spy Museum in Washington DC, USA.

The museum has felicitated around 25 international films including Ek Tha Tiger.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kabir said, “I didn’t have any knowledge about it and I got to know about it from the people who saw it over there. They messaged me, ‘We saw the poster of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and it’s the only Hindi film there in the whole galaxy of films’. I found it very amusing and it was great to see Salman and Katrina’s faces on that wall!”

He added,”Some films take a life of their own as the years pass. Ek Tha Tiger is one such film that has grown in popularity, also because it subsequently became part of the Spyverse initiated by Yash Raj. Being the first film of the universe gives it a certain exalted position.”

“It was the first film to bring out that spy genre in a big way, featuring stars like Salman and Katrina. That also helped,” he added.

Other films included in the coveted list are Spy Game, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Seventeen Moments Of Spring and others.

The International Spy Museum’s sections have subjects like artifacts from North Korea, daily life in Cold War Berlin and nothers.