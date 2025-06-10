The iconic crime series CID has returned to the spotlight with a heartfelt twist in Episode 49, featuring a surprise reunion between beloved characters Daya (Dayanand Shetty) and Shreya (Janvi Chheda), leaving long-time viewers emotional and fans buzzing.

In a touching scene, Daya is visibly moved upon seeing Shreya after years—this time, accompanied by her young daughter, who was kidnapped shortly after birth and has now returned.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The emotional moment where Daya lifts the child into his arms, surrounded by fellow officers, quickly went viral on social media.

Fans shared the scene widely on platforms like Instagram and Reddit, expressing both surprise and sentiment.

While it remains unclear if Shreya’s return is a permanent comeback or a brief appearance, fans are hopeful that the show will explore her storyline further.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Produced by BP Singh and Pradeep Uppoor, CID continues to air on Sony TV and is available for streaming on SonyLIV and Netflix. With renewed interest sparked by this unexpected emotional arc, viewers eagerly await the next episode to see what unfolds between Daya, Shreya, and the child many are calling the show’s newest emotional anchor.