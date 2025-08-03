Guwahati: A landslide at Tarkhola along NH10 disrupted traffic between Kalimpong and Sikkim for nearly five hours on Saturday, following continuous rainfall in the region.

Starting around 9:30 am, the landslide blocked the highway, severing the key road link. Teams from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the Kalimpong district administration promptly moved in to clear the debris.

They managed to restore limited vehicle movement by around 2 pm, according to an official from the district administration.

Authorities urged drivers to exercise caution near Swetijhora, where part of NH10 has collapsed into the Teesta River, leaving only a narrow stretch for travel.

Highlighting the vulnerability of NH10, Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday.

During the meeting, Subba proposed constructing a greenfield highway along the opposite bank of the Teesta River, from Sevoke to Melli, as an alternative to the existing, landslide-prone NH10.

“This alternative alignment would offer a strategic, flood-resistant route to Sikkim, ensuring access during natural disasters and improving regional connectivity,” Subba wrote on social media after the meeting.

He also called for immediate upgrades to NH10, citing damage caused by the 2023 floods. “Silt, boulders, and debris have raised the riverbed by up to 14 metres at locations like Melli. This has led to frequent flooding of NH10 during the monsoon, posing risks to lives, property, emergency response, and the region’s supply chains and tourism,” he added.

Meanwhile, the regional Meteorological Centre in Gangtok has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts, including Gangtok, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong, Gyalsing, and Soreng, between August 3 and August 5.

Forecasters also expect heavy showers in parts of North Bengal, including Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar.