As versatile as one could get, there’s no stopping Kajol as she unleashes a brave and confident avatar in the trailer of The Trial Season 2.

The series will stream on Jio Hotstar from September 19 and also features Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey and Karanvir Sharma among others.

The highly-anticipated trailer was unveiled on Friday at a star-studded event in Mumbai.

Over to the trailer and it’s Kajol all the way as she shuttles between marital distress and professional commitments all for seeking the truth.

As a doting wife Noyonika, she has to battle the political ambitions of her husband Rajiv played by Jisshu Sengupta.

Noyonika takes up newer cases, battling for her clients in the courtroom.

Come what may, Noyonika is in no mood to give up on her marriage despite the upheavals.

And it’s for her kids with the trailer displaying glimpses of her motherly instincts.

Noyonika’s tussle with firebrand lawyer played by Sonali Kulkarni would make for a riveting drama for sure.

Talking about the second part she was quoted, “The trailer offers just a glimpse of the emotional storm Noyonika is about to walk into. This season is darker, deeper, and far more personal, she’s not just fighting legal battles, she’s fighting to keep her world from falling apart!”

And she adds, “What I love about Noyonika is that she doesn’t have all the answers, but she keeps going with grit, vulnerability, and heart. Stepping back into her shoes felt like revisiting an old wound that never really healed. Season 2 isn’t just a continuation, it’s a reckoning. And I hope viewers are going to feel every bit of that storm.”

Kajol’s on-screen persona once again stands as a testament to her versatility and this time around The Trial 2 will take her to newer heights.