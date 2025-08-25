Imphal: Production has started on acclaimed Manipuri filmmaker Priyakanta Laishram’s latest short film, Interlude, a deeply human-centered story that explores the lives of people affected by conflict and displacement in Manipur. Filming began on August 8, 2025, and is currently underway, marking a significant new chapter for Laishram as he focuses solely on directing.

Exploring the Human Cost of Conflict

Interlude delves into the emotional and psychological realities shaped by Manipur’s ongoing conflict. Rather than taking a political stance, the film centers on how individuals perceive “the other side,” influenced by their lived experiences and personal beliefs. The story aims to sensitively examine the fractured human connections that emerge from such circumstances. According to Laishram, the film “subtly echoes the emotional and psychological landscapes shaped by present tensions in the region,” while focusing on the “layered understandings that emerge within conflict.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The film features a strong cast, led by award-winning actress Narmada Shougaijam and Baggee Tonjam, who is making his debut in a live-action short. Narmada recently won the Best Actress (Female) award at the 17th Manipur State Film Awards 2025 and Best Actress Northeast at the Prag Cine Awards 2025 for her role in Sunita (2024). The cast also includes child actor Thingnam Parihanba and a robust supporting ensemble.

A New Direction for Laishram

Interlude is Priyakanta Laishram’s 10th production under his banner, Priyakanta Productions. The film also represents a new creative direction for the filmmaker. After years of balancing both acting and directing, Laishram has made the creative decision to step back from on-screen performance to fully dedicate himself to the craft of storytelling. This follows his critically acclaimed feature film, Oneness, for which he received the Special Jury Award at the 17th Manipur State Film Awards. Laishram was also recently honored with the Best Director Northeast Award at the Prag Cine Awards 2025.

The film’s production team includes some of the region’s top talents, such as Director of Photography Wangkhem Tarun, Costume Designer Caroline Laishram, and Location Sound Recordist Punil Hiyang. The crew is further supported by First Assistant Director Jessica Laishram and First Assistant Cinematographer Keisham Brigesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!